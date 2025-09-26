Garland now home to what could be the largest cowboy hat in Texas

The Brief A 6-foot-tall, 20-foot-long cowboy hat sculpture has been added to Downtown Garland. The City of Garland believes it is the largest cowboy hat in Texas. In 2013, Garland was named the Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas.



The City of Garland has a new display to show off a bit of Texan pride.

A 20-foot-long cowboy hat was installed in Downtown Garland on Thursday.

The Big Hat

(Source: City of Garland)

What we know:

The sculpture is fittingly known as "The Big Hat."

Dorfman Milano, Hatco, Inc. and Master Hatters of Texas contributed designs for the creation of the sculpture. All three companies have ties to Garland.

The fabricators, Mello Signs, merged the designs to give it a true Garland look.

The Big Hat sits on a 15-foot pole at the intersection of Main and Fifth Streets.

The hat is 20 feet long, 16 feet wide and 6 feet tall. The City of Garland believes it is the largest cowboy hat in Texas.

Colored LEDs will illuminate The Big Hat day and night.

The hat was brought into the square on a flatbed truck.

Garland's Cowboy Hat History

The backstory:

In 2013, the Texas Legislature officially designated Garland as the Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas.

Hatco, Inc. the maker of the Stetson, has been Garland-based since 1938.

Master Hatters of Texas, makers of felt and straw hats, was founded in the city in 1968.

Hatmaker Dorfman Milano has been manufacturing in Garland since 1983.