Garland man accused of killing transgender woman now faces enhanced capital murder charge

A Garland man accused of murdering a transgender woman is now charged with capital murder.

Jimmy Eugene Johnson III, 25, is suspected of strangling and killing 26-year-old Carla Flores in 2018.

Authorities said the motive was robbery.

A grand jury took another look at the case and increased Johnson's charge to capital murder.

He was scheduled to stand trial in two weeks.

No word whether the enhanced charge will delay that trial.