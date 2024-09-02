Garland hosts annual Labor Day parade

The Brief Thousands of people celebrated Labor Day by attending Garland's annual parade. The parade featured all five Garland high schools, their marching bands, drill teams, cheerleaders, and more. The Garland Summer Track Club was one of the organizations participating in the parade for the first time.



Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Garland on Monday morning for the 78th annual Garland Labor Day parade.

The parade is a tradition for many families.

This year, it featured close to 70 entries, including all seven Garland high schools with their marching bands, drill teams, and cheerleaders.

There were also local youth organizations, the Dallas County Sheriff’s posse, various dignitaries, Shriners, clowns, and more.

One of the participants, the Garland Summer Track Club, formed in 1964. But they participated in the parade for the first time ever.

"I feel like it’s an exciting opportunity for me and especially it’s my first time being in a parade. And for Garland, I’m grateful. I worked really hard to get here," said Jolie Desilva, a member of the track club.

"We help children learn high jump skills, long jump, track and field, sprinting, and teamwork. That’s the most important thing," added Tonja Cooper, another track club member. "It’s a great opportunity… keeps them out of trouble."

The parade route spanned about a mile and a half, wrapping up at the Granville Arts Center.

Featured article

For the first time in a few years, the route included traditional blocks of Main Street and highlights of the downtown square.

Those were passed last year because of construction.

Organizers estimated about 5,000 spectators.