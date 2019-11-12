Garland High School closed, other North Texas schools open early because of the cold

Only one school in North Texas canceled classes for Tuesday. Others decided to open their doors early to make sure students wouldn’t have to stand outside in the cold.

In Crowley ISD, elementary schools and the Crowley Learning Center opened at 6:30 a.m. Middle schools and high schools will open at 7 a.m.

The school district also sent a note home to parents asking them to contact their child’s counselor if they are in need of winter gear.

Schools in Fort Worth should be warm when they open earlier than usual.

Fort Worth ISD said custodians arrived on campuses early to make sure heaters were working properly before students arrived.

The only school that is closed on Tuesday is Garland High School.

Garland ISD said there was an issue with the gas that will have an impact on the school’s heating system. Atmos Energy is working to make repairs.

All other Garland schools are open on Tuesday.

Closings: www.fox4news.com/closings