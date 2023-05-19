Garland firefighters battle house fire, try to protect neighboring homes
GARLAND, Texas - Firefighters in Garland are trying to prevent the flames from a major house fire from spreading.
The home caught fire around noon Friday in a neighborhood near Pleasant Valley Road and Firewheel Parkway. That’s not far from the Firewheel Town Center.
Images from SKY 4 showed a two-story home with significant damage.
Firefighters appeared to be spraying water on the neighboring houses to protect them.
No other details were immediately available.
FOX 4 will continue to update this story.