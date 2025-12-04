Lions 44, Cowboys 30: Dallas slammed by loss, Lamb leaves early with concussion

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Detroit Lions 44–30 in a high-scoring game at Ford Field. Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb left the game with a concussion in the third quarter, creating major uncertainty for the team's offense moving forward. The loss tightens the NFC playoff race for Dallas, who now sit at 6-5-1 and are trailing in the NFC East.



The Dallas Cowboys hung within striking distance despite injuries, turnovers and Detroit’s punishing ground game, but the Lions continued to answer every push, building a two-score lead late in the fourth quarter Thursday night at Ford Field as Dallas’ postseason position tightened in a crowded NFC race.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 04: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys leaves the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 04, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Commanding first-half lead

What we know:

The Lions controlled much of the first half behind touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, taking a 20-9 halftime lead. Dallas relied almost entirely on kicker Brandon Aubrey, who connected from 57, 55 and 29 yards to stay alive before the offense finally broke through in the third quarter.

Detroit's defense opened the second half with an interception. The Lions offense followed up the turnover with a quick touchdown drive capped by a 12-yard pass from Jared Goff. The score stretched the lead to 27–9.

DETROIT,MICHIGAN-December4: Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) of the Dallas Cowboys questions a call during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Thursday, December 4, 2025. (Photo by Amy L Expand

Lamb injury deals blow

Dallas answered when RB Javonte Williams plunged in from a yard out to make it 27–16. But the Cowboys’ comeback chances were dealt a blow moments later when wide receiver CeeDee Lamb left the game with a concussion at 12:47 in the third quarter. Without their top weapon, the Cowboys leaned on short passing to Jake Ferguson, R. Flournoy and the running backs to keep drives alive.

The Lions again extended the lead early in the fourth, as Gibbs darted in for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 37–19. Prescott responded with his biggest play of the night, a 42-yard touchdown strike to Flournoy, and followed with a two-point conversion to Ferguson, cutting the deficit to 37–27 and giving Dallas a late spark.

Late scoring spurt not enough

Down 37–27 midway through the fourth, Dallas kept itself alive with a Brandon Aubrey field goal to cut the margin to 37–30. But the Lions delivered a decisive counter just moments later. After a 37-yard completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions sliced in for a 13-yard touchdown run, pushing Detroit ahead 44–30.

The Cowboys had one final chance, but Detroit’s secondary sealed the game. Prescott, working no-huddle, fired three straight incompletions before hitting WR Flournoy twice, but the drive stalled as the Lions brought pressure inside the two-minute warning.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 04: Ryan Flournoy #19 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field on December 04, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With 1:18 remaining, Prescott’s pass intended for Flournoy was intercepted by the Lions, ending Dallas’ final possession.

Detroit kneeled twice to run out the clock and finalize the score at 44-30.

Brandon Aubrey accounted for 15 of Dallas’ 30 points, hitting from 57, 55, 46 and 29 yards.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 04: Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys kicks a field goal against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field on December 04, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Playoff picture tightens for Cowboys

Big picture view:

The Cowboys now sit at 6–6-1, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East and slipping into the middle of a tightly packed Wild Card field.

Green Bay (8–3-1), Seattle (9–4) and Detroit (7–5) all hold meaningful positioning advantages.

For Dallas, the road loss and Lamb’s concussion elevate urgency heading into the season’s final stretch.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 4: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to the NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 4, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Expand

What's next:

Dallas returns home next week needing a stabilizing win as playoff tiebreakers loom large. Lamb’s health and the Cowboys’ ability to generate explosive plays without him remain a top priority for Dallas moving forward.