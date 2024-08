Image 1 of 6 ▼

Two churches in Garland were damaged in a fire on Friday.

Iglesia Pentecostal Principe de Paz and Greater El Bethel Church of God in Christ were damaged by the flames.

Garland fire says it appears the fire started between the two churches, located on Highway 66, and spread to the buildings.

The damage from the fire appears to be minor.

No one was injured in the fire.

Featured article

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.