Dallas prepares for holiday season with tallest indoor tree in America

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and the 95-foot Dallas holiday tradition is no exception.

On Monday morning, crews at the Galleria Dallas will begin assembling the tallest indoor Christmas tree in the United States. The 95-foot tree will be constructed over the course of the week by a team of about 50 workers, or "Santa’s best helpers."

The tree will be accessorized with more than 200,000 lights and thousands of decorations, including a new set of ornaments along with the classic ball ornaments. Topping it all off is a 10-foot star that weighs 100 pounds.

The installation process involves setting up a steel frame that weighs approximately 5 tons and attaching 700 branches, each about the size of a standard home Christmas tree.

Crews plan to place the star and finish assembling the tree by Thursday, Nov. 14.

The iconic tree will be on display for visitors and Dallas residents to enjoy through Jan. 6.