Galleria Dallas is not closing, despite what you read on social media
article
DALLAS - Galleria Dallas wants everyone to know that the shopping center is not planning to shut down, despite rumors you might have read online.
Angie Freed, the general manager of Galleria Dallas, issued a statement to FOX 4.
After ownership of the mall changed hands, some rumors online began to spread claiming the building off of the tollway would be turned into apartment buildings.
The Galleria has been open since 1982.