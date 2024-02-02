Roanoke Navy SEAL Gage Ingram to be remembered at memorial in Justin

A fallen Navy SEAL from Roanoke will be remembered at a memorial in North Texas next week.

27-year-old Gage Ingram died in January during a mission to intercept weapons being smuggled from Iran to Houthi militants in the Arabian Sea, according to the Pentagon.

A revised account of what happened said that fellow SEAL Christopher Chambers slipped into the gap the high waves had created between the vessel and the SEALs’ combatant craft.

Ingram then jumped in to try to save him, according to U.S. officials familiar with what happened.

Both men are presumed to have drowned.

Ingram will be honored on Saturday, February 10 at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m.