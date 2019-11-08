FWPD: Suspected drunken driver arrested for hitting officer with car

A Fort Worth police officer was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after being hit by a suspected drunken driver’s car.

The Fort Worth Police Department said it happened around 2:30 a.m. One officer had pulled over a suspected drunken driver on northwest Highway 287 near Harmon Road.

A second officer responded to help block traffic. Police said she was in the process of putting out traffic cones when she and her patrol car were hit by another suspected drunken driver.

The car veered off the road and the suspect reportedly took off running. Officers later found him and took him into custody.

The suspect, 32-year-old Oscar Barragan, was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

Police would not release the name of the injured officer but said she was commissioned in 2016.

She remains in serious condition but it appears her injuries are not life-threatening. Her family is with her at the hospital, police said.

“This incident here reinforces the serious consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Officer Buddy Calzada, a spokesman for FWPD. “We have a lot of rideshare and drive share programs available for anybody who’s either had too much to drink or are under the influence. We ask that you guys use those programs or designated drivers.”