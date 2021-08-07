FWPD: 55 arrested after street racing incident

Fifty-five people were arrested Friday night as Fort Worth police continued to crackdown on street racing incidents in the city, according to police.

Police said they responded to the 5500 block of Sandshell Drive in response to a planned illegal reckless driving exhibition hosted by a local street racing group around 10:30 p.m.

Fort Worth police said 55 individuals were arrested or cited for city ordinance violations and about 30 vehicles were towed.

