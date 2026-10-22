Community mourns mom and 4 children killed in Van Zandt County house fire

The Brief Jasmine Henson and four of her young children died following a house fire near Canton. The local community is organizing support for Henson’s husband and other surviving family members. The cause of the fatal house fire remains under investigation.



The Canton community is grieving after five members of one family were killed in a house fire.

The fire that initially claimed the lives of three children also ended up claiming their mother and sibling.

Canton Fatal Fire

The Henson Family (Courtesy: Brooke Henson)

What we know:

Officials confirmed that 27-year-old Jasmine Henson and her 9-year-old son died at Parkland Hospital on Wednesday.

An 8-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old girl died in the fire that tore through their home near County Road 4127 and County Road 4128 just after midnight on Wednesday.

Due to the intensity of the fire, firefighters were forced to breach an exterior wall to enter the home. Crews quickly located four children, but three had already died.

Henson’s husband and 7-year-old son made it out on their own with only minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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Terrible Loss

Local perspective:

FOX 4 briefly spoke to Henson’s sister, Brooke, who said the family was not ready to make any public comments. She called the loss "terrible."

A neighbor described witnessing part of the emergency response.

"Where we were sitting, there was an ambulance across the road and a deputy. And that deputy, he sped off. He went that way and then there were three that went back-to-back here," Brenda Haley said. "It was just so horrible."

Several of the children attended Canton Elementary and Canton Intermediate schools. The school district said it is making counselors and support staff available on the campuses for anyone who needs to talk.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, classmates, teachers, and everyone affected by this tragic loss," Canton ISD said in a letter to parents.

What you can do:

Some Canton and Van Zandt County residents are contributing to a meal train to help the surviving family members during this difficult time. They are also making donations via GoFundMe and to the "Henson Family Donation Account" at Broadstreet Bank.

There will be a benefit barbeque this weekend at a home located at 450 West Kansas Street in Van, Texas. The owner, who used to own a restaurant in the area, said the fundraiser will last as long as there is food to serve.