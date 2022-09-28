Funeral set for Fort Worth firefighter who was killed by work-related brain cancer
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth firefighter who died in the line of duty will be laid to rest Wednesday.
David Greene served the Fort Worth Fire Department for nearly 30 years as a fire engineer. He died last week at the age of 56.
The fire department said Greene had a brief battle with brain cancer that was caused by his work. His death is being classified as caused in the line of duty.
A memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Doxology Bible Church near Hulen Street, north of Interstate 20.
There will also be a funeral procession before the service.
The public is welcome to attend.