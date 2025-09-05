Expand / Collapse search

Frisco Memorial football team dedicates season to Austin Metcalf

By
Published  September 5, 2025 10:36am CDT
Frisco Track Meet Stabbing
FOX 4
Frisco track meet stabbing: Honoring Austin this season

Frisco track meet stabbing: Honoring Austin this season

The Frisco Memorial High School football team is dedicating its season to a player who was stabbed to death at a track meet last spring. The team plays their first game at home tonight at the Ford Center in Frisco.

The Brief

    • The Frisco Memorial High School football team is dedicating its season to Austin Metcalf, a teammate who was stabbed to death last spring.
    • The team has made Metcalf, who would have been a senior, an honorary captain and adopted the motto "A11 In" in honor of his jersey number.
    • Karmelo Anthony, a student from Frisco Centennial High School, has been charged with first-degree murder in Metcalf's death.

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco Memorial High School football team is dedicating its season to a player who was stabbed to death at a track meet last spring.

The team will play its first game in honor of Austin Metcalf on Friday at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Austin Metcalf Remembered

What's new:

It will undoubtedly be an emotional season for the Frisco Memorial Warriors. 

This would have been Metcalf’s senior year. Instead, his family, friends, and teammates are having to move forward without him.

In a recent video that the football team posted on social media to promote the season, Metcalf’s twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, talked about mentoring young players just like his brother did.

"It got mentored more than I mentored them like my brother when I came into this program. Really mentored me and taught me how to fit into this program and how to lead and standout," he said.

Austin Metcalf and his father

Hunter, who wears the No. 12 jersey, is a team captain this year. Austin, who used to wear the No. 11 jersey, is an honorary captain.

The team has made its motto for the season "A11 In," referencing Austin’s jersey number.

Their first game against Woodrow Wilson High School kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Ford Center.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing Special

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing Special

A stabbing at a Frisco track meet turned into a national story. With social media fanning the flames, the death of Austin Metcalf and arrest of Karmelo Anthony touched on several hot button issues including bail reform, misinformation and race. FOX 4 reporters who have covered the story from the beginning discuss this case and how it has been different from others they have covered in the past.

The backstory:

In April, 17-year-old Metcalf was stabbed to death during a track meet by another athlete, Frisco Centennial High School student Karmelo Anthony.

Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder.

However, he claims he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense.

The case is set to go to trial next June.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a social media post by the Frisco Memorial Warriors football team and past news coverage.

Frisco Track Meet StabbingFriscoHigh School Sports