Frisco Memorial football team dedicates season to Austin Metcalf

The Brief The Frisco Memorial High School football team is dedicating its season to Austin Metcalf, a teammate who was stabbed to death last spring. The team has made Metcalf, who would have been a senior, an honorary captain and adopted the motto "A11 In" in honor of his jersey number. Karmelo Anthony, a student from Frisco Centennial High School, has been charged with first-degree murder in Metcalf's death.



The Frisco Memorial High School football team is dedicating its season to a player who was stabbed to death at a track meet last spring.

The team will play its first game in honor of Austin Metcalf on Friday at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Austin Metcalf Remembered

What's new:

It will undoubtedly be an emotional season for the Frisco Memorial Warriors.

This would have been Metcalf’s senior year. Instead, his family, friends, and teammates are having to move forward without him.

In a recent video that the football team posted on social media to promote the season, Metcalf’s twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, talked about mentoring young players just like his brother did.

"It got mentored more than I mentored them like my brother when I came into this program. Really mentored me and taught me how to fit into this program and how to lead and standout," he said.

Austin Metcalf and his father

Hunter, who wears the No. 12 jersey, is a team captain this year. Austin, who used to wear the No. 11 jersey, is an honorary captain.

The team has made its motto for the season "A11 In," referencing Austin’s jersey number.

Their first game against Woodrow Wilson High School kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Ford Center.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

The backstory:

In April, 17-year-old Metcalf was stabbed to death during a track meet by another athlete, Frisco Centennial High School student Karmelo Anthony.

Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder.

However, he claims he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense.

The case is set to go to trial next June.