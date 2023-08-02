Frisco teen spends summer completing 110-mile Tour du Mont Blanc in Europe

article

While many teenagers spend their summer playing video games or relaxing by the pool, one Frisco teen used her time off to push herself to the limit.

Even though Saanvi Mylavarapu's just 16 years old, she's racked up a lifetime of achievements.

"I’ve gone to 25 national parks, some I’ve visited twice. I’ve hiked over 1,000 miles now if you add my Tour du Mont Blanc," she said.

Mylavarapu is a junior at Independence High School in Frisco.

Her hikes and climbs have taken her across the United States and around the world.

"Being close to the outdoors is so important, not only for your health, but also the planet’s health," said Mylavarapu.

Her latest adventure was the 110-mile Tour du Mont Blanc in Europe.

"You start in France, go into Italy, Switzerland, then back to France. You do a giant loop around Mont Blanc which is the highest peak in Europe," she said.

One of the most physically challenging moments came on the third day of the journey.

"To hike uphill in hail and snow and wind, with ice hitting your face, carrying a backpack, and you have to keep going, but you are so tired," said Mylavarapu. "I remind myself you won’t remember how much pain you are in later, you will always remember the experience."

Saanvi's passion for hiking began at age six when her family went to Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky.

"It was the first time me and my brother really got along because when you are on a trail stuck with your family without anyone else to talk to, you are forced to talk to each other a lot!" she joked.

Out of 1,000 miles, her favorite was Half Dome in Yosemite.

"It was my first really tough hike when I was 10 years old, 16 miles. It is vertical, you have to use arm strength," said Mylavarapu. "It is the best feeling on top of the half dome you see all of Yosemite Valley, thinking, wow, I did this."

They are all experiences you can't get through a screen.

"Wildflowers, all around you, mountains, cows right by you. It is such a peaceful moment," she said.

Saanvi wants others to know while you may not want to scale the side of a mountain or travel distant places, you can still get close to nature in your own neighborhood.

"Whether just a fresh breath of air, a 5-minute walk outside can improve your day, your mood," she said. "It will make a difference in your life."

In May, Saanvi advocated for a bill that will help create more greenspace in urban communities.

The bill, ‘Outdoors for All’, later passed.

She says she may want to one day have a career in science, but she plans to always remain an advocate for the outdoors.