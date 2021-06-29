Frisco teen selected for Apple scholarship after creating skin cancer app

A Frisco teenager was accepted into Apple’s scholarship program after creating an app that warns about the dangers of skin cancer.

Mason Dierkes’ app is called Skin Cancers. It shows how skin cancer spreads on people’s skin over time.

The 16-year-old said he was inspired by his grandfather who died after being diagnosed with melanoma.

While the app is not in the iOS store yet, it will be soon.

And as one of 350 Apple scholarship recipients, Dierkes earned a free membership in the company’s developer program.

He’s now working on a new app that integrates with the new FaceTime features announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this month.

He said he hopes to one day create apps to help the world and benefit nonprofit organizations.