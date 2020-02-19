Frisco runners gather to support women who was attacked

article

Runners were up early Wednesday to support a woman who was attacked as she was jogging in Frisco.

Several running groups came together for a run at 5:30 a.m. in The Trails neighborhood. It’s the same place where a woman said a man attacked her early Monday.

She told police a man wearing all black grabbed her and threw her to the ground. She fought back and got away to call for help.

Police said they are looking for a heavy-set man who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a bowleg walk.

The victim is well-known in the running and triathlon community. She and many others run through the neighborhood several times a week.

“We got as many as we could out this morning for a run in honor of her and to show those predators out here that we aren’t gonna be shaken. We’re gonna be able to run on our streets,” said Marcia Foster, a member of the Frisco Triathlon Club.

The runners hope to continue their efforts. They’re planning a meeting with police and an upcoming self-defense class.

They said the victim is physically okay but emotionally very shaken.