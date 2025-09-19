Frisco police fatally shoot knife-wielding man near popular park
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police officers shot and killed a man who they said came at them with a knife.
What we know:
It started around 10 a.m. Thursday in the woods on the north side of Frisco Commons Park.
A 911 caller said 31-year-old Logan Holliday had a knife and that he’d already hurt himself.
Police said when they approached Holliday and gave him verbal commands, he moved toward them with the knife.
The officers reportedly tried a less lethal option before firing shots.
Holliday was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
Frisco police have not released any video of the shooting.
It’s not clear if they had any past dealings with Holliday.
What's next:
The Texas Rangers will investigate the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Frisco Police Department.