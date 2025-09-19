Expand / Collapse search

Frisco police fatally shoot knife-wielding man near popular park

Published  September 19, 2025 11:06am CDT
The Brief

    • A man with a knife was shot and killed by police officers on Thursday morning in the wooded area near Frisco Commons Park.
    • Police said 31-year-old Logan Holliday ignored commands and advanced toward them.
    • They reportedly tried a less lethal option first.

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police officers shot and killed a man who they said came at them with a knife.

What we know:

It started around 10 a.m. Thursday in the woods on the north side of Frisco Commons Park.

A 911 caller said 31-year-old Logan Holliday had a knife and that he’d already hurt himself.

Police said when they approached Holliday and gave him verbal commands, he moved toward them with the knife.

The officers reportedly tried a less lethal option before firing shots.

Holliday was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Frisco police have not released any video of the shooting.

It’s not clear if they had any past dealings with Holliday.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers will investigate the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Frisco Police Department.

