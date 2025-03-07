Shots fired as Frisco officers serve felony warrants; no officers hurt

A police shooting occurred Thursday evening in Frisco as officers attempted to serve felony arrest warrants.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Heavy police presence in the 5400 block of Travis Drive after an officer-involved shooting.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 5400 block of Travis Drive.

Frisco police officers were serving felony warrants when shots were fired, according to police.

No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to remain in the neighborhood for an extended period.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not released many details but confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting.

It is unclear how many people were involved or the extent of any injuries.

The identity of the person named in the warrant has not been made public.