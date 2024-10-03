Frisco’s new Kaleidoscope Park opening with free events this weekend

A new park that opens in Frisco this weekend offers something different for everyone in the family.

Kaleidoscope Park doesn’t look like the average park.

Surrounded by art and architecture, this nearly 6-acre park near the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway in Frisco will be home to different events for people to enjoy throughout the year.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Renderings of Frisco's Kaleidoscope Park

Organizers have already planned various musicals, concerts, and film events, as well as health and fitness classes.

It’s all free to the public.

Executive Director Shawn Jackson said it’s almost better to call it a community hub than a park.

"I’ve lived in Frisco for about 20 years. And so for me to see this and everything that’s gone up in Frisco, but especially to see this green space that’s accessible to all, free programming for anyone and everyone, it just really makes my heart warm," she said.

The park’s grand opening celebration will be held this weekend.

The schedules are jam-packed on both Saturday and Sunday – from a farmer’s market, fitness classes, and petting zoo to face painting, food trucks, and more.

For the full schedule of events, visit www.kaleidoscopepark.org.