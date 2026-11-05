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Frisco ISD student pulled from natatorium pool, hospitalized

By
FOX 4
Frisco
Published November 5, 2026 9:50 AM CST
Published November 5, 2026 9:50 AM CST
article

WESTMONT, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Detail of a lane rope prelims on Day 2 of the Short Course World Championship Trials at FMC Natatorium on October 29, 2026 in Westmont, Illinois. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A Frisco ISD student was pulled from the pool at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium on Thursday morning.
    • The student was taken to the hospital.
    • Due to student privacy laws, Frisco ISD cannot share additional information about the student's condition.

FRISCO, Texas - A Frisco ISD student was pulled from the pool at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium on Thursday morning and taken to the hospital. 

What we know:

Frisco Fire Department crews responded to a possible drowning at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Officials notified the student’s parents and transported the student to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Due to student privacy laws, Frisco ISD cannot share additional information about the student's condition. 

A Frisco Fire Department spokesperson said the department will not release any more specific details about the incident. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from statements provided by the Frisco Fire Department and Frisco ISD.

FriscoCrime and Public SafetyTexas