Frisco ISD student pulled from natatorium pool, hospitalized
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FRISCO, Texas - A Frisco ISD student was pulled from the pool at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium on Thursday morning and taken to the hospital.
What we know:
Frisco Fire Department crews responded to a possible drowning at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium on Thursday morning, fire officials said.
Officials notified the student’s parents and transported the student to the hospital.
What we don't know:
Due to student privacy laws, Frisco ISD cannot share additional information about the student's condition.
A Frisco Fire Department spokesperson said the department will not release any more specific details about the incident.
The Source: The information in this article comes from statements provided by the Frisco Fire Department and Frisco ISD.