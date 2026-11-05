Frisco ISD student pulled from natatorium pool, hospitalized

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The Brief A Frisco ISD student was pulled from the pool at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium on Thursday morning. The student was taken to the hospital. Due to student privacy laws, Frisco ISD cannot share additional information about the student's condition.



A Frisco ISD student was pulled from the pool at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium on Thursday morning and taken to the hospital.

What we know:

Frisco Fire Department crews responded to a possible drowning at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Officials notified the student’s parents and transported the student to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Due to student privacy laws, Frisco ISD cannot share additional information about the student's condition.

A Frisco Fire Department spokesperson said the department will not release any more specific details about the incident.