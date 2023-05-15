Portion of Frisco walking trail closed due to coyote sightings

The city of Frisco is closing a portion of one of its walking trails due to a number of coyote sightings in the area.

The Frisco Police Department's Animal Services Division asked to close a section of the walking trail on the southern part of Harold Bacchus Community Park this week.

There have been no attacks reported.

Frisco Animal Services will monitor the area and take action to try to keep coyotes away from the area.

If you spot a coyote, the city says you can call Frisco Animal Services at 972-292-6010.

You can also report the sighting by filling out a form on the city's website.