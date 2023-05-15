Expand / Collapse search

Portion of Frisco walking trail closed due to coyote sightings

By
Published 
Frisco
FOX 4

FRISCO, Texas - The city of Frisco is closing a portion of one of its walking trails due to a number of coyote sightings in the area.

The Frisco Police Department's Animal Services Division asked to close a section of the walking trail on the southern part of Harold Bacchus Community Park this week.

There have been no attacks reported.

Frisco Animal Services will monitor the area and take action to try to keep coyotes away from the area.

Featured

Coyote shot and killed in area where Dallas 2-year-old was attacked; boy expected to recover
article

Coyote shot and killed in area where Dallas 2-year-old was attacked; boy expected to recover

City officials confirmed a USDA crew shot a killed a coyote in the area Wednesday evening. However, they say it’s still unclear if it’s the exact same coyote that attacked a toddler on Tuesday.

If you spot a coyote, the city says you can call Frisco Animal Services at 972-292-6010.

You can also report the sighting by filling out a form on the city's website.