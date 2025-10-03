Frisco businesses suffer as Main Street renovation slows sales

The Brief Businesses in Frisco's historic Railroad District are struggling with revenue loss from a Main Street construction project. The city is considering a second round of gift cards after only 20% of the first round was used. The project is expected to be completed in January, but business owners fear they won't survive.



Frisco businesses in the historic Railroad District are continuing to struggle with the impact of heavy construction on Main Street.

The city is now considering giving out another round of gift cards to residents in hopes of encouraging people to navigate the roadwork.

According to the city, only 20 percent of people used the first round, but the city is hoping that with some better packaging and messaging, more people will head back to their favorite Main Street businesses.

What's new:

The plan to make Main Street better is a long and painful process.

What started in July 2024 has had lots of bumps for businesses along the way.

What they're saying:

Derek Simms owns Eight 11 Place with his wife. They've been in business for 10 years on Main Street.

"We have half the reservations we had this time last year. Difficult for the staff, staff relies on that support," Simms said.

Scott Hoffner with Didi's Downtown is also feeling the impact.

"Right now I'm down 30 percent, and have not been down at all since COVID," Hoffner said.

It's Randy Burks, owner of Randy's Steakhouse, which has been in business for 32 years, who recently sounded the alarm at a city council meeting.

"Myself and my family have been through a lot," Burks said. "My wife and I have depleted our savings."

Burks, Hoffner and Simms support the city's vision for Main Street.

"We want the vision they have, but my emotion comes from, are we going to be there when this is done?" Burksa said.

"It is really difficult to conduct business around all the dust and dirt and construction while temporary. If a small business goes out, it's forever," Simms said.

Mayor Jeff Cheney says the city has worked to keep traffic moving with driveways open to every business.

"When it's done, it will be incredible. Wide sidewalks, easier to cross, patios spilling out," said Cheney.

The mayor says the city will work to get additional gift cards out to residents to spend at local businesses.

"Our vision for the entire district… We have billion-dollar developments book ending it, from the Star, to PGA, and others in between. The city wanted to make sure it is thriving," said Cheney.

Matt Dubois, assistant director of engineering, says the city is nearing the finish line.

"Some side streets are closed; most will be open next week by the end of October. A lot of the streets will feel complete to the public," said Dubois.

What's next:

The full completion date is set for January.

"We fought COVID and beat it, very tricky situation. What did the government do? Loans, all kinds of things to help us get through the madness. We get out, and bam, let's tear up the whole street with no support," said Hoffner.

"It feels like the city has turned it's back on us, that's how I feel," said Burks.

The city says $124,000 worth of gift cards have been redeemed, but the business owners point out that the cards have not been used evenly among the 125 businesses on Main Street.