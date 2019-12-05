Fried chicken-scented fireplace logs from KFC are back

article

The scent of the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken is returning to fireplaces this holiday season.

KFC is collaborating with Walmart once again to offer fried chicken-scented fireplace logs for a limited time to "spread the finger-lickin' good cheer," according to KFC's chief marketing officer.

"Last year, we captured the hearts, noses and fireplaces of our fans, but thousands more were clamoring to get their hands on our limited firelogs," KFC's Andrea Zahumensky said in a news release. "We hope you'll cuddle up with your family or friends with a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken and a warm fried chicken-scented fire this holiday season."

You can buy the 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog by Enviro-Log on Walmart.com for $19. Two-day shipping is free.

"This will get your guests mouth-watering and ready to for the holiday dinner," one reviewer raved on Walmart.com. "They should make a biscuit scent next!"

The log is made from recycled waxed cardboard, according to the description. The box it comes in is prominently labeled: "NOT ACTUALLY FRIED CHICKEN."

And if that warning isn't enough, Walmart (while claiming the log "May result in a craving for fried chicken) wants to make sure you don't chow down on it.

"We know the firelog smells great, but please do not attempt to eat it," the product description states. "Please do not put your face directly into the fire in attempt to smell fried chicken!"

In 2018, the log sold out quickly, KFC said.

KFC is selling a fireplace log that smells like fried chicken though Walmart.com. (Courtesy of Walmart Inc.)