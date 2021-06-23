Free summer meals available for Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD students

Free summer meals are now available for children in North Texas’ two largest school districts.

Dallas ISD students can show up at one of the many participating sites for breakfast and lunch.

Children ages one to 18 can eat for free with no registration or ID required. People can call 211 or text "FOOD TX" to 877-877 to find a site nearby.

Fort Worth ISD's summer meal program also started this week.

The district will have free breakfast and lunch available through July 22 for children 18 and younger. Students do not need to be enrolled in any summer program.

The meals will be distributed Monday through Thursday at several sites in Fort Worth ISD. Weekend meals will be given out on Thursdays.