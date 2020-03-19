Free live streaming event being held in place of canceled Luck Reunion

article

Luck Reunion may have been canceled but the show will go on. Many of the artists that were scheduled to perform will now be performing for a free, live streaming event on March 19.

This year's Luck Reunion, the annual event held in Willie Nelson's backyard, was forced to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings.

RELATED: Travis County bans gatherings of 10 people or more

The event is being called Luck Present 'Til Further Notice and will be hosted by Ray Benson. It's expected to start at 6 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. (CT).

Artists that will be featured include Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Lucinda Williams, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey and more. There will also reportedly be some special guests.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott waives regulations to allow restaurants to deliver alcohol

Advertisement

The broadcast will feature mainly call-in sets filmed live by the artists themselves from the comfort of their own homes. A small number of local acts are slated to safely broadcast from Arlyn Studios.

Luck says it is working with Arlyn "to do what they can to preserve the energy and camaraderie that is intrinsic in Austin's creative community."

RELATED: Local restaurants offer delivery, curbside & takeout service after city shuts down restaurants and bars

Fans can watch by clicking on the following links below:

Those who tune in to the event can opt to contribute via a digital tip jar that will be readily available throughout the broadcast. The tip donations will be divided equally, and transparently, among all performers.

RELATED: "Goodbye for now. We'll be back." Alamo Drafthouse announces all its locations closed amid coronavirus pandemic

Luck says that if an artist wishes to donate their share of the tips to a charity of their choice, or a fellow artist in need, they'll be able to do so.

Full details about the event, including ways to donate, can be found on the Luck Reunion website.