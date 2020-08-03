Free COVID-19 testing site opens at Eastfield College

There’s a new COVID-19 testing site open for people who live in Dallas County.

The site at Eastfield College in Mesquite opens Monday at 7 a.m. for county residents who fall into certain categories.

The free test is available to people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, who are over the age of 65 or who have chronic health issues like diabetes.

It’s also available to first responders, DART drivers, health care workers, grocery store employees and other essential retail workers.

People without symptoms who have been to a large gathering in the past 15 days or who may have been exposed can also receive a test.

Proof of address such as a license, utility bill or bank statement is required.

The site closes at 1 p.m. or when it reaches its testing capacity.