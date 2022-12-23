If you have been putting off decorating for the holidays there is an opportunity for you to get a free Christmas tree this Friday.

More than 50 free, live Christmas trees will be available in Grapevine at 10 p.m. behind Millican's Blacksmith Shop at 707 S. Main Street.

Grapevine to open largest outdoor ice skating rink in North Texas

The trees have been a part of the Snowy Christmas Forest in Grapevine.

The trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and you need to bring your own supplies to transport the tree.