France, Spain set for World Cup semifinal clash at Dallas Stadium

The Brief The World Cup semifinal catchup at Dallas Stadium is set, with France and Spain set to play for a spot in the World Cup final in North Texas. France has won all but one of their matches by double digits, and look the part of a tournament favorite. Spain hadn't allowed a goal until their quarterfinal match vs. Belgium. The semifinal match between France and Spain will take place on Tuesday, July 14, at 2 p.m. CT.



A heavyweight clash is set for Dallas Stadium next Tuesday when France and Spain compete for a spot in the World Cup Final.

FIFA World Cup semifinal in North Texas

What we know:

France and Spain have locked in their spots for Tuesday's World Cup semifinal at Dallas Stadium.

It's a battle of two heavyweights in soccer, though they've only played each other in the World Cup once. France defeated Spain 3-1 in the 2006 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

France's path to Dallas

France came into the 2026 FIFA World Cup looking to avenge their loss to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final. So far? So good.

Les Bleus have won all but one of their matches by double digits. They've only allowed two goals in six World Cup matches while scoring 16 themselves.

Superstar Kylian Mbappé is having a phenomenal World Cup so far, and is currently tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot lead with eight goals. He's tied for the all-time lead in World Cup goals with 20.

Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé's teammates are no slouch though. Ousmane Dembélé has scored four goals so far, including a hat trick in the first half against Norway in the group stage. Michael Olise has five assists as well.

France swept their group stage matches against Senegal, Iraq and Norway to win Group I. They then beat Sweden in the Round of 32, Paraguay in the Round of 16, and Morocco in the quarterfinals to reach this stage of the World Cup.

It's their first match in North Texas during this year's World Cup. The match takes place on Bastille Day, the French national holiday commemorating the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution.

Spain's path to Dallas

Looking for their first World Cup title since 2010, La Roja and young superstar Lamine Yamal have been quietly dominant in their run to the semifinal. It took until Spain's quarterfinal match against Belgium to allow a goal.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon kept a clean sheet against Spain's first five opponents while setting a World Cup record for consecutive scoreless minutes with 649 since the 2022 tournament.

Lamine Yamal of Spain reacts during the round of 32 match between Spain and Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, July 2, 2026. (Photo by Huang Zongzhi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Yamal scored his first World Cup goal in Spain's 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain with four goals.

Spain drew with Cape Verde before beating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to win Group H. They then defeated Austria in the Round of 32, ended Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's run in the Round of 16, and beat Belgium in the quarterfinal to reach the semifinal.

This is Spain's second trip to North Texas during this year's World Cup. They previously won their Round of 16 match against Portugal at Dallas Stadium on Monday, July 6.

What they're saying:

"It's been a long time. We have a solid team, good defense," Nacho Accue, who came to Arlington from Spain, said to FOX 4's Steven Dial. "I think we can do it."

His friend Santiago, also from Spain, was even more confident. "We're going to beat them for sure. We're coming for you France!"

Both fans will be at Tuesday's match, and odds are plenty more fans from Spain will be joining them.

What's next:

The semifinal match between France and Spain will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 14 at Dallas Stadium.

The winner of the match will advance to the World Cup final, which will be played at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19 at 2 p.m. CT.