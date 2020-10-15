FOX Sports donates $43K in sports equipment to North Texas Boys & Girls Clubs

North Texas Boys & Girls Clubs got some fresh new baseball and softball gear thanks to a donation from FOX Sports.

FOX Sports donated more than $43,000 worth of equipment. FOX 4 was there at the Grand Prairie Boys & Girls Club location as the equipment came in.

Kids of Boys & Girls Clubs — Greater Dallas received a special delivery Thursday allowing their baseball dreams to be a reality.

The donation was in partnership with Good Sports on its restore play initiative providing $15 million in sports equipment to youth programs in need during the pandemic.

The Boys & Girls Club is a second home for Jaylen Warren. The 13-year-old never thought of picking up a baseball. until now.

“I was very excited because I was like, today, I’m going to try a new sport and it just opened up another gateway,” he said. “I was just very excited. I was like, I get to play baseball today.”

Julie Mitchell, site director for Grand Prairie’s club, says the kids allow her to stay young.

“How you think I’ve been here 25 years? Not because of me. It’s because the kids,” she said. “When you know it’s a need you’re going to go the extra mile to make sure that they get the best because that’s what we’re put on this earth to do.”

16-year old Victoria Carmona says more than anything she likes seeing the younger kids play.

“I loved it. I mean they loved all the stuff and I love seeing them being so happy,” she said.

Carmona says the club and Miss Mitchell keep her from going down a wrong path.

“She’s always wanting to give me new opportunities,” she said. “Right now, I’m working on getting scholarships for my college.”

Dallas-area Boys and Girls Clubs haven’t had the equipment needed to create their official leagues. Now, the donations ensure that 200 kids across eight clubs will have the equipment needed to play ball.