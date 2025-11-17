FOX 4 pie contest recipes

FOX 4 is having another employee pie contest in preparation for the holidays.

Steve Noviello and Paige Ellenberger will be tasting some of the entries each day on The Ten. We'll also share the recipes below.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie

Pumpkin Cheesecake by Catherine and Gabby

Baked by Katherine Griffith and Gabby Medina

2 packages of cream cheese (room temperature)

½ cup of sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

½ cup pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons pumpkin spice

1 graham cracker crust

Preheat oven to 325.

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract until well combined.

Beat in the eggs one at a time until smooth.

Remove 1 1/3 cups of the cheesecake batter and spread it into the bottom of the graham cracker crust.

Add the pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice to the remaining cheesecake batter and whisk gently until well combined.

Carefully spread the pumpkin layer over the plain cheesecake layer.

Bake 35-40 minutes or until center is almost set.

Allow to cool at room temperature for about an hour.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.