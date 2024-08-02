We're moving! FOX 4 to build new studio in Irving

It’s official. We’re moving!

KDFW-TV and KDFI-TV, Dallas-Fort Worth’s FOX-owned and operated duopoly and North Texas’ most watched local television station, will construct a new television studio and state-of-the-art content creation center in Irving-Las Colinas.

The new studio located at 2203 Royal Lane represents FOX Television’s significant reinvestment into the North Texas region.

"We are pleased to relocate to Irving in what will be a grade-A complex, and we thank Mayor Stopfer and the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce for making this possible," said Jeff Gurley, Senior Vice President and General Manager of KDFW and KDFI. "Building this state-of-the-art facility positions FOX 4 for the future by creating a space that inspires creativity, equipped with technology that supports innovative news, programming, and content creation as well as further engagement with our community via television, social media/digital platforms, and prepares us for future advancements in our ever-changing industry."

The two-story, 50,000-square-foot facility will include studios, a newsroom, offices, technical suites, podcasting studios, and other content creation facilities.

It will broadcast via fiber using no tower or antennas and minimal satellite dishes.

"I commend FOX Corporation and FOX Television Stations for their investment in our city. KDFW is a valuable institution in our region, and we are thrilled to have the station here," said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. "This project once again demonstrates Irving’s winning formula. Through the Irving Economic Development Partnership, we work collaboratively with partners to bring economic development projects like this to our city with a speed-to-market approach and access to a workforce that businesses demand."

"Bringing KDFW home to Irving-Las Colinas is a significant ‘win’ for our community," said Beth A. Bowman, IOM, CCE, president and CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and the Irving Economic Development Partnership. "Developments like today’s announcement truly demonstrate Irving-Las Colinas’ ability to meet the unique needs of each of our key target industries."

All 170 current station staff will relocate from the current Downtown Dallas facility to Irving.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for the end of 2024.

Construction is expected to take about two years.