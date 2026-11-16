The Brief Dallas is the highest-ranked Texas city in WalletHub’s 2026 Best Sports Cities report, finishing among the top overall out of 399 U.S. cities. Houston placed seventh for basketball, while San Antonio and Austin also made the Top 100. Dallas ranked second nationally for football, though the study scored Fort Worth and Arlington separately.



Texas sports fans have another score to settle among their most popular cities. Which city offers the best place to cheer on their teams?

According to WalletHub's 2026 ranking of the Nation's Best Sports Cities, Dallas is ranked sixth overall and Houston was able to crack Top 15 on the list. Other major cities such as San Antonio and Austin also managed to crack the Top 100.

What we know:

The personal finance website compared 399 U.S. cities across more than 50 metrics related to the top 5 most popular sports in America: football, baseball, basketball, soccer and hockey.

The rankings assess cities from a fan’s perspective and considers factors such as team performance, affordability and fan engagement.

Where Texas cities landed

What they're saying:

Dallas was the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 6, earning 41.26 points out of a possible 100. It finished just behind Philadelphia and ahead of San Francisco. The rankings treated Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington as separate cities. Fort Worth finished 211th overall, while Arlington placed 256th.

Houston placed No. 14 between Kansas City, Missouri, and Cincinnati. Earning a score of 33.43 out of 100. Closely following San Antonio earned 20.19 points and ranked No. 35 overall, Austin finished just inside the Top 100, at No. 98, with a score of 13.97.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said cities with successful, popular professional teams tend to lead the overall rankings, though smaller communities can offer strong sports cultures of their own.

"The best sports cities overall tend to be those with the highest-performing, most-popular professional teams, like Los Angeles, Boston, New York and Pittsburgh. When you filter by city size, though, there are a ton of amazing local sports scenes to discover," said Lupo.

Dallas shines for football, Houston for basketball

Dig deeper:

Dallas’ strongest showing came in WalletHub’s football rankings, where it finished second nationally behind Pittsburgh. Ranking ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' NFC East division rival cities with New York at No. 7 and Philadelphia at No. 9.

Houston earned its own Top 10 distinction, ranking seventh among the best cities for basketball fans.

Los Angeles ranked first overall, followed by Boston, New York, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Green Bay led the midsize cities, while Clemson, South Carolina, topped the small-city rankings.

How the rankings were calculated

Big picture view:

The report examined professional and college sports, using data collected as of Oct. 14. WalletHub published the rankings Nov. 11.

WalletHub combined results from its separate rankings for five sports, weighting each based on the percentage of U.S. adults who follow it, according to the global analytics and advisory firm Gallup.

Each sport was scored on a 100-point scale, with higher scores representing more favorable conditions for fans. Those scores were then combined to determine the overall rankings.