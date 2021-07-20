Four people found murdered in East Texas home, killer still at large

Four people were found dead at an East Texas home early Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement in Cherokee County are looking for the killer.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson says the bodies were discovered Tuesday morning inside a mobile home behind a brick house on the same property. A fourth body was found in the driveway.

All four victims were shot to death.

Dickson says an elderly woman who lives in the brick home called 911.

The victims are an 18-year-old man, a 47-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman and a woman in her mid-30s or 40s.

Two of the victims were mother and son.

The killer got away in the vehicle of one of the victims.

"We don’t have any info about which direction he went from here," Dickson said. "We are following up on some leads that have come in they are leading us toward the Jacksonville area, but that’s not confirmed yet."

The crime scene is a rural area along State Highway 110 southeast of Tyler, not far from Jacksonville.

The car is described as a Red Dodge Challenger with a black racing stripe and license plate: LTY 9935.

"We do have the Texas Rangers here on scene assisting. We are in the early stages of processing the scene and we’ll continue from there," Dickson said.

So far, the sheriff says there’s no apparent motive, and it’s unclear how the killer may have known the victims.

"He just killed four people, so we are going to call him armed and dangerous," the sheriff said. "Any time a murderer is on the loose, the public has some sense of danger."