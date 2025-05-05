4 officers hurt during the takedown of armed robbery suspects

The Brief Two DART officers and two Dallas police officers were injured during the take-down of five suspects on Friday evening. Once the five suspects, all 19 years old and younger, noticed the police, they took off. All five suspects were eventually taken into custody.



Two DART officers were injured during the take-down of five suspects on Friday evening, in the heart of downtown Dallas.

Both were treated and released as Dallas police also confirmed that two of their officers were injured as well.

What we know:

It all started when a nearby Dallas police officer recognized an armed robbery suspect who was part of a group.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be 19-year-old Kendrick Braxton casually walking while holding a backpack just moments before investigators say he robbed an East Dallas convenience store.

Kendrick Braxton

Seconds later, a man exits a truck unaware of what just took place.

According to Dallas police, on April 28 at 1 pm, Braxton held someone at gunpoint at a corner store at the intersection of Live Oak Street and Liberty Street.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The victim handed over $400 in cash as Braxton left on foot. Surveillance stills were captured and sent out to Dallas patrol officers.

Four days later, last Friday evening, an officer recognized Braxton, and four other young men, near the West End DART platform.

Officers said it appeared a drug deal was happening.

Once the five suspects, all 19 years old and younger, noticed the police, they took off. Braxton was tackled to the ground and a reported stolen pistol, masks, gloves, and cash were found inside his backpack.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Joseph Session was able to jump over a wall while running from officers.

Joseph Session

Police say during the foot chase, Session punched a DART police sergeant in the face.

Session was quickly placed in handcuffs.

A BB gun was found in Session's pants.

All five suspects were eventually taken into custody.

This includes Braxton, Session, and 17-year-old Marteas Robinson, 17-year-old Authur Alexander and 17-year-old Jaylen Mathis.

What's next:

According to DART, a second dart officer was also injured.

Dallas police tell FOX 4 that their officers responded to the assisted officers' call and during the take-down, two Dallas police officers were also injured.

One was taken to a nearby hospital and the other Dallas police officer had minor injuries.

Braxton and Session both remain in the Dallas County jail this evening.