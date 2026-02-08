Four North Dallas residents escape 2-alarm house fire, firefighter injured

article

The Brief A firefighter was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-alarm blaze heavily damaged a two-story home in North Dallas on Sunday morning. Two adults and two children escaped safely after flames on the home's exterior quickly spread into the attic, forcing crews to fight the fire from the outside. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation, though officials believe it originated on an exterior wall before spreading upward.



A firefighter was injured Sunday morning while battling a two-alarm fire that caused significant damage to a home in North Dallas, fire officials said.

North Dallas fire

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to a 911 call at 11:39 a.m. for a structure fire at a two-story residence in the 6800 block of Woodland Drive. Upon arrival, crews found flames on the side of the house that had already reached the eaves and were spreading into the attic.

Things took a turn for the worse once firefighters got inside, so the commander ordered everyone out for their own safety. By just after noon, they called in backup and switched to a "defensive" approach, basically staying outside and dousing the house with heavy water streams.

Two adults and two children were inside the home when the fire broke out but managed to escape without injury.

One firefighter ended up with a minor leg injury. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to recover, according to department officials.

The fire was declared extinguished at 12:53 p.m.

What we don't know:

While investigators believe the fire originated on an exterior wall before spreading upward into the attic, the exact cause remains under investigation.