Four Community ISD students killed in Collin County crash Tuesday night

Four students from Community High School died in an accident on a rain-slicked road on Tuesday in eastern Collin County.

The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of State Highway 78 and Business 78/Main Street in Lavon.

Lavon police said two vehicles were involved. They were still trying to figure out what led to the crash, but did say roads were wet.

Their names and ages of the four students who died haven't been released, but they did attend Community H.S. in Nevada.

Three other people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

A portion of State Highway 78 was shut down for about 11 hours as police investigated. Crews worked overnight to clear the crash scene - which was extensive. The highway re-opened about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and with the entire Brave Nation as we grieve together,” Community ISD officials said in a statement.

The district said counselors would be available to help support students and staff on Wednesday.