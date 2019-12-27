Four armed robbers force southeast Houston family into bathroom, pistol-whip father

Houston police are searching for a group of armed men who forced their way into a southeast Houston home and robbed a family.

Officers responded to the call on Pecan Villas Dr. around 3:30 a.m. when a husband, wife, and daughter were just getting home.

They say that's when the four masked men forced their way into the house.

One of the suspects pistol-whipped a man and then locked the family inside a bathroom while they robbed the home.

The husband was able to break loose to call 911 after the suspects had left the residence in an unknown vehicle.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.