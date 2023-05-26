Fossil Rim wants you to pick the name of its baby giraffe

A wildlife center in Glen Rose, southwest of Fort Worth, welcomed two more baby giraffes.

Fossil Rim says the first two born in March are named Waffles and Frizzy.

It wants the public to help name the youngest calf, who is a female.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy: Fossil Rim)

The three finalists are Maple, Mimosa, and Kamaria.

Maple was chosen as a nod to the wide brown spots on the newborn giraffe. Fossil Rim says the patches resemble the leaves on a maple tree in the fall.

Mimosa was picked because of one of the primary food sources for giraffes: the leaves of acacia tree. Mimosa flowers fall into the same genus. "Also, who doesn't like mimosas?" Fossil Rim said.

Kamaria is the Swahili word for moonlight. Fossil Rim said the calf was born with light coloring and connects with her older half-sister Luna, who lives at the St. Louis Zoo.

You have until Monday morning to vote online for your favorite.

The winner will be announced Tuesday at 1 p.m.