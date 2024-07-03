Forth Worth's Fourth celebration preparations underway

article

Fort Worth's Fourth is one of several celebrations across North Texas this Independence Day.

The free Fourth of July celebration doesn't open until 5 p.m. on Thursday, but the work is already underway along the Trinity River.

On Wednesday, workers cooled off the grass for the fireworks launch at Panther Island Pavilion.

The fireworks show will run for 20 minutes at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"Yeah, everything’s going to go up, but it’s also going to go out in each direction. It’s going to be a multi-level show. You’re going to have stuff breaking at 400 feet, you’re going to have stuff breaking at 50 feet. It’s going to be all over the place," said Kyle Wooten, Pyrotechnic Expert.

There will also be lots of food, a military flyover and vintage aircraft to check out.

"We’ve got wonderful activities for kids, face painters, bounce houses, an area where you can slide down the hill on cardboard," said Stacey Pierce, executive director of Streams and Valleys.

Plenty of people in the area will take in the show from the Trinity River.

"The idea that you can jump in on a tube and get in the Trinity River, at a point there will be a band playing where you can watch music, you can cool off. We have tubes you can grab on a first come first served, then also you can bring your own raft and jump in a have a good time," said Matt Oliver.

Arlington Independence Day Parade

Tarrant County is in set-up mode all around.

Preparations today are in the works for the City of Arlington's Independence Day Parade.

The city's 59th annual parade will wind its way through some downtown streets on Thursday morning.

It is the oldest and longest-running event in the city.

It's also the largest parade of any kind in Texas.

This year there are more than 120 entries.

Spectators can expect colorful floats, antique cars, marching bands, cheerleaders and much more.

This year's theme is Home Run for Heroes.

The parade will begin at 9:03 a.m.

North Richland Hills' Family 4th (on the 3rd) Celebration and Fireworks Show

While in North Richland Hills a joint "Family Fourth" celebration with its neighboring cities is shaping up for a big bang on Wednesday night.

"We’re dropping shells in mortars. That’s what we’re going to shoot up into the sky," said Donald Campbell, Pyrothechnic Expert. "It’s going to be a 20-minute show, it's designed in advance. We have a script, then we pick product along with that script."

The fireworks can be seen from the parking lots of BISD Plaza at 6351 Boulevard 26 in North Richland Hills and from the Wiley G. Thomas Coliseum, 6108 Broadway Avenue in Haltom City.

The entertainment starts at 5 p.m. and there will be a fireworks display from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.