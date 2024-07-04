LIVE: Fort Worth's Fourth fireworks show

Tens of thousands of people are expected to make the trip to Panther Island Pavilion for Fort Worth's Fourth on Thursday night.

Gates opened at 5 p.m., but the big fireworks show at the end of the night starts at 9:30 p.m.

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. and there will be plenty to do, including face painting, water slides, a zip line, a military flyover and tubing on the Trinity.

Attendees can bring their own chairs, blankets, tubes and one unopened water bottle that can be refilled for free.

Outside coolers, food and drinks are not allowed inside.

Public parking is $20.

Last year's celebration brought in 90,000 people to Panther Island Pavilion.

Featured article

The fireworks show is expected to last 20 minutes.

You will be able to watch the fireworks show live on this page, the FOX 4 YouTube channel and FOX LOCAL.