Fort Worth Zoo's lions and tigers returning in new exhibit

article

The Fort Worth Zoo’s big cats will return soon.

The zoo’s long-awaited Predators of Asia and Africa exhibit is set to open on June 22.

Visitors have not been able to see the lions and tigers since the fall of 2020 when the zoo broke ground on the big new exhibit.

Once it opens, it will also feature hyenas, cheetahs, African leopards, African painted dogs, and – for the first time at the Fort Worth Zoo – clouded leopards.

Their updated habitat will have waterfalls, pools, and better viewing areas.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The zoo said visitors will be able to observe and interact with nature’s fiercest predators like never before.