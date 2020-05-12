Fort Worth Zoo still caring for animals, preparing to reopen for guests

Zoos have been closed to prevent large gatherings of people but all the animals still have to be fed.

Fort Worth Zoo said it takes about $1 million a year to feed its 7,000 animals.

Much of that money comes from admission and membership fees, as well as fundraisers that have all be canceled.

The zoo said despite not being able to come out and visit, there are some ways people can help.

“For those of you who would love to help us, we’re so grateful for that. And again, purchasing zoo memberships or renewing your membership, that definitely goes right back to contributing to the care and feeding of our animals. You can also adopt an animal and you can even donate directly on our website,” said Avery Elander, the zoo’s assistant director of communications.

There’s no date yet on when the Fort Worth Zoo will open.

LINK: www.fortworthzoo.org