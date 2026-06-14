Fort Worth Zoo invites public to name newest baby giraffe

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The Brief A female giraffe calf was born at the Fort Worth Zoo on May 31, weighing 152 pounds and standing over 6 feet tall. The calf has been bonding with her mother behind the scenes and is expected to make her public debut in the coming days. The public can vote online until June 27 to choose the calf's name from three options: Kumi, Honey, or Iris.



The Fort Worth Zoo announced a new addition to its giraffe herd on Saturday, with the birth of a female calf on May 31, 2026.

Kala's baby giraffe

What we know:

The calf was born during the evening hours to mother Kala and father Apollo, zoo officials announced. At birth, she stood 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed 152 pounds.

Zoo staff said the newborn has spent her first weeks bonding with Kala behind the scenes and is expected to meet other members of the herd before making her public debut in the coming days, weather permitting.

How to name the baby giraffe

What you can do:

The zoo is asking the public to help choose the calf’s name through an online vote. Voting opened this week and will remain available until June 27, when the winning name is scheduled to be revealed on the program.

The three name options are:

Kumi, a Swahili word meaning "10" that honors the calf as Kala’s 10th offspring.

Honey, a reference to the calf’s sweet nature.

Iris, named after the native flowering plant.

What's next:

The birth increases the size of the zoo’s giraffe herd and marks another successful addition to its animal collection.