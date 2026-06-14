Fort Worth Zoo invites public to name newest baby giraffe
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Zoo announced a new addition to its giraffe herd on Saturday, with the birth of a female calf on May 31, 2026.
Kala's baby giraffe
What we know:
The calf was born during the evening hours to mother Kala and father Apollo, zoo officials announced. At birth, she stood 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed 152 pounds.
Zoo staff said the newborn has spent her first weeks bonding with Kala behind the scenes and is expected to meet other members of the herd before making her public debut in the coming days, weather permitting.
How to name the baby giraffe
What you can do:
The zoo is asking the public to help choose the calf’s name through an online vote. Voting opened this week and will remain available until June 27, when the winning name is scheduled to be revealed on the program.
The three name options are:
- Kumi, a Swahili word meaning "10" that honors the calf as Kala’s 10th offspring.
- Honey, a reference to the calf’s sweet nature.
- Iris, named after the native flowering plant.
What's next:
The birth increases the size of the zoo’s giraffe herd and marks another successful addition to its animal collection.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Fort Worth Zoo.