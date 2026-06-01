Trinity Metro unveils Cowtown Visitor Shuttle for 2026 FIFA World Cup fans

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The Brief Trinity Metro is launching a premium motorcoach service running on non-match days from June 15 to July 12 for World Cup visitors. Buses will depart every 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth to major regional attractions like the Fort Worth Zoo and Tanger Outlets. All-day passes cost $10 and include full transfer access to the broader Trinity Metro, TEXRail, and Trinity Railway Express networks.



Visitors coming to North Texas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will have a new way to explore the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, as Trinity Metro will roll out a premium motorcoach service for soccer fans visiting World Cup fans to see some of the state's top attractions.

When, where does the Cowtown Visitor Shuttle run?

What we know:

Trinity Metro's new Cowtown Visitor Shuttle service will operate on non-match days during the World Cup period, Monday, June 15 to Sunday, July 12.

The bus will offer direct transportation from downtown Fort Worth to shopping, entertainment and cultural destinations across Tarrant County and Arlington. The service is part of Treinity Metro's broader transportation plan to accommodate the influx of international and domestic visitors expected during the tournament.

Major North Texas attractions on the World Cup shuttle route

Local perspective:

The Trinity Metro shuttle network includes routes to the following locations:

Tanger Outlets in North Fort Worth

Buc-ee's in Fort Worth

Fort Worth Zoo

Fort Worth Botanical Garden

According to schedules released by Trinity Metro, buses to Tanger Outlets and Buc-ee’s will depart Fort Worth Central Station every 30 minutes beginning at 10 a.m., with service continuing into the evening. The zoo and garden route will also operate every 30 minutes throughout the day.

What they're saying:

Trinity Metro officials say the service is intended to provide visitors with a convenient alternative to driving while encouraging them to spend more time exploring Fort Worth beyond match-day activities.

"As part of a new, limited-time service created for this time period, Cowtown Visitor Shuttle motorcoaches will provide convenient connections between Fort Worth and Arlington, linking visitors to some of North Texas’ most popular destinations," Trinity Metro said in announcing the program.

2026 World Cup Transportation Plan

Dig deeper:

The Cowtown Visitor Shuttle is one component of Trinity Metro’s World Cup transportation strategy.

The agency has added charter buses and expanded Trinity Railway Express service to help move fans between Fort Worth, Arlington and Dallas throughout the tournament. Officials say the goal is to provide seamless connections between hotels, airports, entertainment districts and World Cup-related events.

What you can do:

All-day passes begin at $10 and include connections to Trinity Metro bus routes, TEXRail and the Trinity Railway Express network.