Fort Worth woman shoots boyfriend after alleged assault

A Fort Worth woman shot her boyfriend after be broke into her apartment and assaulted her, according to police.

Police were called to the Paradise Hills Apartments in east Fort Worth just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Officers found an adult male who had been shot in the stomach.

The woman who called 911, who was the man's girlfriend, told police that he tried to force his way into her apartment and assaulted the victim.

She then went and grabbed her gun.

According to police, the man continued to act aggressively and when he moved toward the woman, she opened fire hitting him once. The woman told police that she feared for her life.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Fort Worth Police Gun Violence Unit is taking part in the investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed.