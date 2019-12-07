Fort Worth woman in Lyft car killed in drunken driving crash

A 61-year-old Fort Worth woman is dead after a suspected drunk driver hit a ride-share vehicle Saturday evening.

Investigators said 61-Sharon Haley was in the vehicle hit by 36-year-old Juan Fernando Gonzalez Medina.

According to investigators, Medina was fleeing a crash he caused on Mitchell Boulevard and Highway 287. Then he hit a Lyft driver's car on Mitchell boulevard and South Beach Street. Two passengers were inside the vehicle, Haley died at the scene.

Medina, the Lyft driver, and the other passenger all went to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved in the first crash was not seriously hurt.

Lyft responded to the crash on Sunday, saying "our hearts are with the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy. We are saddened to hear this news and will work to support those involved as well as the authorities in their investigation".

Police suspect Medina was driving while intoxicated, and say he will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.