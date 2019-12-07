Fort Worth Woman Dies In Drunk Driving Crash

A Fort Worth woman is dead after a suspected drunk driver hit a ride-share vehicle Saturday evening.

According to investigators, the driver was fleeing a crash he caused on Mitchell Boulevard and Highway 287. Then he hit a Lyft driver's car on Mitchell boulevard and South Beach Street. Two passengers were inside the vehicle, one died at the scene.

The truck driver, Lyft driver, and the other passenger all went to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved in the first crash was not seriously hurt.

Police suspect the crash suspect was driving while intoxicated, and say he will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.