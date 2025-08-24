Fort Worth woman arrested, accused of stabbing man with glass bottle

article

The Brief A woman was arrested after being accused of stabbing a man with a glass bottle at a Fort Worth apartment complex. The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the Stallion Ridge apartments on Metcalf Lane. The man was taken to a local hospital, and the woman's identity has not yet been released by police.



A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after being accused of stabbing a man with a glass bottle, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort Worth Stabbing

What we know:

Officers were called to the Stallion Ridge apartment complex in the 9100 block of Metcalf Lane for a report of a stabbing just after 3 a.m.

Investigators say an intoxicated female cut a male acquaintance with a glass bottle.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The female was arrested at the scene, police say.

What we don't know:

The name of the woman has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.



