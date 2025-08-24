Fort Worth woman arrested, accused of stabbing man with glass bottle
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after being accused of stabbing a man with a glass bottle, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
What we know:
Officers were called to the Stallion Ridge apartment complex in the 9100 block of Metcalf Lane for a report of a stabbing just after 3 a.m.
Investigators say an intoxicated female cut a male acquaintance with a glass bottle.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The female was arrested at the scene, police say.
What we don't know:
The name of the woman has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.